Azerbaijani powerlifter crowned seven-time European champion

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani powerlifter Zaur Jafarov notched up a triumph in the WPC/AWPC European Championships 2024 held in Salo, Finland, locking down the title for the seventh time. He seized a glory in bench press event, after lifting 263kg.

Other Azerbaijani powerlifters, including Seymur Guliyev, Razim Huseynov, Ali Askarov, Samir Mammadov and Elmir Tarverdiyev also secured the title of the championships after claiming gold medals.

Female athlete, Jala Azizova, bagged a silver medal for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan ranked 3rd in the overall medal table of the championships.