Discussions held on cooperation in implementing Azerbaijan's initiatives in addressing climate change

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs met with visiting Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate Action.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation issues in implementing Azerbaijan's initiatives in addressing climate change, as well as preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided an insight into the main areas and priorities of Azerbaijan`s Presidency of COP29, progress achieved at the national and international level, as well as preparatory activities for COP29. Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan works closely with all parties, including the previous COP presidencies, international financial organizations, representatives of the private sector, to ensure the continuity and inclusiveness of the process.

Jeyhun Bayramov also briefed Hoekstra about the country`s priorities "green energy" area.

The commissioner Wopke Hoekstra mentioned the importance of Azerbaijan’s efforts under the COP29 presidency, and pointed out that the EU is one of the interested parties in terms of possible support and cooperation in this area.

The two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.