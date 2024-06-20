Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

“First Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev has started his official visit to Serbia at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Serbia, Colonel General Milan Mojsilović,” the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

First, the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tašmajdan Park in Belgrade was visited, a wreath was laid and his memory was honored. Then the statue of Serbian poet and writer Milorad Pavić was visited, flowers were laid and honor was shown.

General Staff of Serbian Armed Forces hosted official welcoming ceremony of the Chief of the General Staff of Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev. After the ceremonial passage in front of the honor guard, the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Serbia were played.

Colonel General Karim Valiyev had a meeting with his Serbian counterpart.

The meeting discussed the prospects for the development of military cooperation and exchanged a wide range of opinions on a number of issues of common interest.

Then Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Serbia Bratislav Gašić.

The meeting with the Minister of Defense discussed cooperation between the two countries in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Republic of Serbia Kamil Khasiyev also took part in the meetings.

The visit of the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army to Serbia continues.