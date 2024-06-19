Azerbaijani President: COP29 to be held in Baku will see the talks on agreeing upon a new collective quantified goal on climate finance post-2025

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

“The COP29 to be held in Baku will see the talks on agreeing upon a new collective quantified goal on climate finance post-2025,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future.”

“Our ultimate objective is to agree on a new collective quantified goal to address the increasing financial burden faced by developing nations in coping with climate change. This investment in our shared future represents a collective responsibility toward both present and future generations. Azerbaijan will take all the necessary measures to ensure advancing these negotiations in transparency and inclusivity, as well as accelerating the implementation of previous commitments and pledges,” noted the head of state.