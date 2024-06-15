Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in Group A match of EURO 2024

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in the Group A match of the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Forward Kwadwo Duah drew the first blood with a calm shot in the 12th minute in his second international appearance for Switzerland at the Cologne Stadium.

With a screamer from 23 meters (75 feet), Swiss midfielder Michel Aebischer scored the second goal in the 45th minute, just before the end of the first half.

Hungary's Barnabas Varga's missed the goal by inches with a header in the 62nd minute, but then he found the net to take one goal back with a low header in the 66th minute.

Swiss forward Breel Embolo lobbed over Hungary goalie Peter Gulacsi to net the third goal of his team in the 93rd minute.

Switzerland are at the second spot in Group A, behind Germany with a goal difference, while Hungary are placed third with zero points.