President: Azerbaijan spares no effort to ensure positive outcomes for the sake of our planet’s future

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

"For a long time, tackling climate change has remained among the top priority matters in the global agenda. Climate crisis and its consequences, a shared problem for humanity, have hampered countries’ sustainable development and prosperity, significantly impacting ordinary people’s daily lives and lifestyles," President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future.”

"Azerbaijan is fully vested in the preparations for COP29, and spares no effort to solidify solidarity for a green, fair, inclusive and sustainable world, ensuring positive outcomes for the sake of our planet’s future," the head of state noted.