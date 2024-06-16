President of BRISD and Global Climate Youth Leader, participates in UNFCCC SB60 in Bonn

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

Qaiser Nawab, President of the Belt and Road Initiative for Sustainable Development (BRISD) and a renowned Global Climate Youth Leader, actively participated in the 60th sessions of the Subsidiary Bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC SB-60) in Bonn, Germany.

Mr. Nawab, who also leads SilkRoad Carbon Exchange Limited, engaged in crucial dialogues focused on the burgeoning carbon exchange business along the Silk Road. His participation highlighted the critical role of carbon markets in mitigating climate change and promoting sustainable development across the region.

As an active member of YOUNGO, the official children and youth constituency of the UNFCCC, Mr. Nawab took part in various bilateral meetings with high-level officials and climate experts.

During the event, Mr. Nawab met with the COP-29 President-Designate, H.E. Mr. Mukhtar Babayev, Lead Negotiator H.E. Mr Yalchin Rafiyev and other high officials, commending Azerbaijan's proactive approach to climate policy and its dedication to hosting the upcoming COP-29 conference in Baku from November 11 to 22, 2024. “Azerbaijan's leadership is a beacon of hope in the global climate movement, showcasing the power of commitment and collaboration,” said Mr. Nawab. These interactions underscored the importance of youth involvement in shaping climate policies and driving global climate action.

In a dynamic and insightful dialogue with Ms. Abby Finkenauer, the U.S. Special Envoy for Global Issues, Mr. Nawab discussed strengthening cooperation between the State Department and global youth on critical issues such as climate change, refugee crises, and youth engagement. This meeting aligned with the administration’s foreign policy priorities and regional initiatives, emphasizing the need for active youth consultation in policy formation and implementation.

During UNFCCC SB60, Mr. Nawab along the fellow YOUNGO Climate Leaders participated and presented a statement at the UNFCCC Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue 2024, advocating for decisive and collaborative action to safeguard our oceans and climate. This engagement highlighted the urgent need for strong, transparent, and inclusive policies that protect our planet's future.

Reflecting on his experiences at UNFCCC SB60, Mr. Nawab shared his insights with media, praising the Azerbaijani delegation’s dedication to logistical preparations for COP-29. “Attending SB60 has been an eye-opening experience, underscoring the urgency and complexity of global climate negotiations. I am deeply inspired by the dedication of fellow youth climate leaders at YOUNGO, who embody the hope and resilience necessary for our planet's future. The dedication of Azerbaijan’s delegation is truly inspiring and sets a high standard for the upcoming COP-29,” Mr. Nawab stated.

To culminate the event, Mr. Nawab participated in the Climate Solutions Cruise by Future Economy Forum in Bonn, where delegates continued to foster relationships and discuss innovative climate solutions.