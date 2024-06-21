ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

An employee of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was killed by ammunition blast in the liberated from occupation Jabrayil district, according to Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA.

The Agency`s employee Isayev Ragif Deputat oglu, born in 1980, lost his life, while other wounded were rushed to the regional hospital.

The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation.