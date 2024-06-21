The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil

ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

An employee of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was killed by ammunition blast in the liberated from occupation Jabrayil district, according to Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA.

The Agency`s employee Isayev Ragif Deputat oglu, born in 1980, lost his life, while other wounded were rushed to the regional hospital.

The Jabrayil District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Josep Borrell
  • 21.06.2024 [14:54]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Josep Borrell

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued in Zangilan
  • 21.06.2024 [13:04]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued in Zangilan

Milli Majlis forms commission to appeal to President of Azerbaijan regarding scheduling of snap parliamentary elections
  • 21.06.2024 [12:15]

Milli Majlis forms commission to appeal to President of Azerbaijan regarding scheduling of snap parliamentary elections

Baku Initiative Group holds international conference on colonialism in New York VIDEO
  • 21.06.2024 [11:39]

Baku Initiative Group holds international conference on colonialism in New York VIDEO

France denies departure to several individuals of Baku Initiative Group, preventing them from participating in event at United Nations
  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

France denies departure to several individuals of Baku Initiative Group, preventing them from participating in event at United Nations

Second day of High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future concludes
  • 20.06.2024 [20:15]

Second day of High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future concludes

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum
  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum

‘Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement inspired us to be host of COP29’ VIDEO
  • 20.06.2024 [15:33]

‘Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement inspired us to be host of COP29’ VIDEO

Mukhtar Babayev: We should enhance ambition with clear plans to build a climate resilient world
  • 20.06.2024 [13:47]

Mukhtar Babayev: We should enhance ambition with clear plans to build a climate resilient world

4 people killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur region

  • [15:59]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenian government to create conditions for return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

  • [15:54]

11 students of Baku Higher Oil School to undergo internship at SOCAR Türkiye

  • [15:38]

Euro 2024 - Spain 1-0 Italy: Riccardo Calafiori own goal sends Spain into last 16 as Group B winners

  • [15:21]

Assistant to President: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in humanitarian and educational spheres is developing successfully

  • [14:59]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Josep Borrell

  • [14:54]

Messi and Argentina overcome Canada and poor surface, start Copa America title defense with 2-0 win

  • [14:27]

Azerbaijan Army holds "Best anti-aircraft missile artillery battery" competition

  • [14:15]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in opening of the new building of Institute of Botany in Baku and reviewed the developments at the Botanical Garden

  • [14:00]

Cholera outbreak kills 21 in Nigeria's Lagos

  • [13:22]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued in Zangilan

  • [13:04]

ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil

  • [12:49]

® “Baku Summer-2024” tournament hosted with Kapital Bank’s support

  • [12:19]

Milli Majlis forms commission to appeal to President of Azerbaijan regarding scheduling of snap parliamentary elections

  • [12:15]

Baku Initiative Group holds international conference on colonialism in New York VIDEO

  • [11:39]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • [11:21]

Strategic Studies and State Defense Management Academic Course’s graduation ceremony held

  • [11:13]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [11:12]

Release of the Press Service of the President

  • [11:07]

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to publish new memoir unleashed: ‘Stand by for My Thoughts’

  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

France denies departure to several individuals of Baku Initiative Group, preventing them from participating in event at United Nations

  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

Discussions held on cooperation in implementing Azerbaijan's initiatives in addressing climate change

  • 20.06.2024 [21:00]

Second day of High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future concludes

  • 20.06.2024 [20:15]

European Commission – Directorate General for Energy proposes to hold joint events during COP29

  • 20.06.2024 [20:03]

Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [19:13]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines in European championships

  • 20.06.2024 [18:47]

Azerbaijani powerlifter crowned seven-time European champion

  • 20.06.2024 [18:45]

From Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

  • 20.06.2024 [18:40]

Romanian president withdraws candidacy for NATO chief in support of Dutch Premier Mark Rutte’s bid

  • 20.06.2024 [18:39]

Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit

  • 20.06.2024 [18:32]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

  • 20.06.2024 [18:04]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for military and technical cooperation

  • 20.06.2024 [17:59]

Defense Ministry: Tactical-special exercise with radiological, chemical and biological defense units held VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [17:54]

India may lose 4,300 millionaires this year: Henley’s

  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum

  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

EU agrees new sanctions on Russia, targeting LNG for the first time

  • 20.06.2024 [17:50]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts bring home 13 medals from Italian Parma

  • 20.06.2024 [17:44]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features panel session on “The special case of Food and Agriculture Sector” VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [17:25]

bp pioneers use of drones in its operations in Caspian Sea

  • 20.06.2024 [17:08]

105-year-old walks at graduation to receive master's degree from Stanford

  • 20.06.2024 [17:00]

Two Azerbaijani Para powerlifters ready for action in World Cup 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:42]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim three medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:15]

Fourteen Azerbaijani chess players aim for 'medal rush' in FIDE World Cup 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:07]

‘Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement inspired us to be host of COP29’ VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [15:33]

Most wanted terrorist among 5 PKK members eliminated in Türkiye

  • 20.06.2024 [14:40]

A massive black hole may be 'waking up' in a nearby galaxy

  • 20.06.2024 [14:36]

BHOS students become winners of US State Department’s program

  • 20.06.2024 [14:35]

Azerbaijani Para swimmer to compete in Paris-2024

  • 20.06.2024 [14:01]

Mukhtar Babayev: We should enhance ambition with clear plans to build a climate resilient world

  • 20.06.2024 [13:47]

On World Refugee Day, ICESCO calls for greater solidarity and humanitarian efforts to preserve refugees’ dignity

  • 20.06.2024 [13:38]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features panel session on “The role of Science, Technology and Innovation” VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [13:34]

COP29 President-Designate: Parallels between COVID-19 and our collective fight against climate change are significant

  • 20.06.2024 [12:57]

Wildfires rage across Northern California

  • 20.06.2024 [12:48]

Nigar Arpadarai: The key priority at COP29 is to attract investment in addressing challenges of climate change

  • 20.06.2024 [12:02]

Oil prices end mixed in global markets

  • 20.06.2024 [11:30]

Baku Initiative Group to organize conference on fight against colonialism at UN headquarters

  • 20.06.2024 [11:13]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • 20.06.2024 [10:41]

Hosts Germany defeat Hungary to qualify for EURO 2024 Round of 16

  • 20.06.2024 [10:35]

Scotland held to 1-1 draw with Switzerland in EURO 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [09:59]

Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29"

  • 19.06.2024 [22:51]

Turkish defense firm Havelsan expands global reach with advanced defense, civil solutions

  • 19.06.2024 [22:48]

European Union issues joint press release on 5th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue

  • 19.06.2024 [22:42]

Albania draw 2 - 2 with Croatia with late equalizer

  • 19.06.2024 [22:41]

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone

  • 19.06.2024 [21:19]

Foreign Ministry: Instead of provocations and ideas full of political manipulation against Azerbaijan, Armenia must contribute to peace process

  • 19.06.2024 [20:37]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features discussions on balancing, mitigation, adaptation and resilience

  • 19.06.2024 [18:11]

Japanese firm develops material for batteries with 100-times higher energy density

  • 19.06.2024 [17:01]

Azerbaijani junior weightlifter becomes European champion

  • 19.06.2024 [15:46]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued with panel sessions

  • 19.06.2024 [15:39]

Opening ceremony of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” held in Baku VIDEO

  • 19.06.2024 [15:17]

UN Under-Secretary-General: Our humanity is at the brink of a disaster because of inaction and climate

  • 19.06.2024 [13:08]

Hikmet Hajıyev: Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by global landmine problem

  • 19.06.2024 [13:00]

Assistant to the President: France's policy of militarization will serve to embolden revanchist forces within Armenia VIDEO

  • 19.06.2024 [12:40]

Hikmet Hajıyev: France's policy in the South Caucasus does not contribute in any way to advancing the peace agenda

  • 19.06.2024 [12:23]

Azerbaijani President: COP29 to be held in Baku will see the talks on agreeing upon a new collective quantified goal on climate finance post-2025

  • 19.06.2024 [10:38]

President: Azerbaijan spares no effort to ensure positive outcomes for the sake of our planet’s future

  • 19.06.2024 [10:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Nizami Ganjavi International Center swiftly gained immense relevance and confidence in a short span of time

  • 19.06.2024 [10:26]

President: Addressing challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States will be among priority issues on our COP29 Presidency agenda

  • 19.06.2024 [10:20]

To the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

  • 19.06.2024 [10:06]

Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in EURO 2024 Group F opener

  • 18.06.2024 [22:25]

Defense Minister: Leadership of Armenia, pursuing a revanchist policy, and Macron dictatorship will bear full responsibility for aggravation of situation in South Caucasus

  • 18.06.2024 [20:03]

President of National Assembly of Northern Cyprus invites Azerbaijani Speaker to visit Lefkosa

  • 18.06.2024 [18:38]

Turkish firms showcase their products at world's leading defense industry exhibition

  • 18.06.2024 [17:45]

Hungarian parliamentarians visit Aghdam

  • 18.06.2024 [17:43]

Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to win NBA finals

  • 18.06.2024 [16:29]

COP29 Green Zone Expression of Interest portal is now open for exhibitors and partners

  • 18.06.2024 [15:37]

5.9-magnitude quake hits Northern Peru - GFZ

  • 18.06.2024 [14:41]

France beat Austria 1-0 thanks to own goal in EURO 2024 Group D match

  • 18.06.2024 [12:02]

Baku hosts Forecasting Healthy Futures Global Summit

  • 18.06.2024 [11:56]

Euronews: Calls for unified global response to demining at Azerbaijan conference

  • 18.06.2024 [10:58]

Slovakia shock Belgium with 1-0 win in Group E match of EURO 2024

  • 18.06.2024 [10:17]

Romania hammer Ukraine 3-0 in Group E clash of EURO 2024

  • 17.06.2024 [22:57]

Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs discuss preparations for OTS Informal Summit in Shusha

  • 17.06.2024 [17:29]

Türkiye aims to transport 236.6M passengers by air this year

  • 17.06.2024 [16:32]

Hungarian parliamentarians pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 17.06.2024 [13:27]

England hang on to beat Serbia 1-0 with Bellingham header

  • 17.06.2024 [12:23]

Türkiye's gas production up 112% annually as Black Sea discovery boosts output

  • 17.06.2024 [12:12]

No winner in Group C showdown between Denmark, Slovenia

  • 17.06.2024 [11:49]

Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in Group D match at EURO 2024

  • 17.06.2024 [11:34]

Azerbaijani junior weightlifter snatches three golds in European Championships

  • 16.06.2024 [21:07]