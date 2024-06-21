Ombudsman: International organizations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's mine terror

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

“Landmines planted by Armenia during the occupation continue to pose a threat to the lives of civilians and military services in Azerbaijan, causing ongoing casualties. In the last two days, explosions in the liberated Jabrayil district have resulted in the death of an employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and several civilians sustaining various degrees of injuries,” said Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva as she commented on the latest landmine Explosions occurred in Jabrayil.

“The mines and unexploded ordnance planted in our liberated territories significantly hinder the implementation of restoration and reconstruction work in the region, the safe return and resettlement of former IDPs to their homelands, and the protection of the right to live in a healthy environment while addressing ecological problems and their consequences,” Sabina Aliyeva said.

“The failure to provide accurate maps of the mines planted during nearly thirty years of Armenian occupation continues to blatantly demonstrate their disregard for international law and IHL norms and principles,” she noted.

“International organizations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's mine terror and should respond firmly to the military and ecological crimes, humanitarian law violations, and gross infringements of children's rights committed by Armenia, as well as exert significant pressure on Armenia to provide accurate mine maps to Azerbaijan,” the Ombudsman emphasized.