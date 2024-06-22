President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is attractive not only for those who invest in fossil fuels, but also for those who invest in renewables

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

“Azerbaijan is attractive not only for those who invest in fossil fuels, but also for those who invest in renewables,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his interview with the Euronews TV channel.

“Azerbaijan, a country, which generated wealth from fossil fuel now, is channeling this wealth into renewable energy. As a host country of COP29, this is also our obligation to be among the frontrunners on green transition,” the head of state noted.