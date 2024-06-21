Strategic Studies and State Defense Management Academic Course’s graduation ceremony held

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

A ceremony dedicated to the graduation of the Strategic Studies and State Defense Management Academic Course of the National Defense University’s Military Administration Institute was held, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the graduation ceremony, which was also attended by representatives of other government authorities, the rector of the Military Administration Institute, Colonel Elnur Alasgarli congratulated the listeners on the completion of the academic course, highlighted the scientific essence of the course and its significance in the army development process.

It should be noted that the listeners were given lectures on international relations, global security, the basics of foreign policy, strategy and defense planning, as well as state defense and defense resource management. The course also covered seminars, group exercises, and practical experience.

The graduates were awarded diplomas and collar badges, and the course leader attached a commemorative plaque to the symbolic stump,” the ministry said.