Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kyrgyz ambassador

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with outgoing Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the country Kairat Osmonaliev.

The two hailed the deep strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the growing political contacts between the leaders and the expanding cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed his gratitude to Kairat Osmonaliev for his efforts to develop strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan during his diplomatic activity in the country, and wished him success in his future endeavors.

FM Bayramov underscored that the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan are based on the existing fraternal and friendly relations, solidarity and mutual support between the two countries and peoples.

The sides pointed out that there are great prospects for cooperation in many fields, especially mutual investments, transport and communications, stressing the need to use the existing potential.

The parties commended the growing dynamics within regional and international organizations, including the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

FM Bayramov expressed his gratitude for Kyrgyzstan's support for the reconstruction and peace efforts of Azerbaijan.

Ambassador Kairat Osmonaliev thanked for the support provided for the fulfilment of his diplomatic activities as the ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan, and expressed his confidence that the strategic partnership between the two countries would continue to develop.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.