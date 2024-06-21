POLITICS
Milli Majlis forms commission to appeal to President of Azerbaijan regarding scheduling of snap parliamentary elections
Baku, June 21, AZERTAC
A commission has been formed to petition the President of Azerbaijan regarding the scheduling of early parliamentary elections, Sahiba Gafarova, the Speaker of the Mılli Majlis announced during a session of the parliament on June 21.
Gafarova stated that Adil Aliyev will chair the commission, with members including Siyavush Novruzov, Fazil Agamali, Elshan Musayev, Tahir Rzayev, Eldar Guliyev, and Nigar Arpadarai.
