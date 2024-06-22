Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani athletes are succeeding at the international multi-sport event “BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024” held in Kazan, Russia, bagging more medals for the country.

In the Koresh Belt Wrestling event, Azerbaijan recorded a haul of two silver and two bronze medals. Judokas earned for Azerbaijan three more bronze medals, while female fencers finished 3rd in the team event.