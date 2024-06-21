Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Economic Council

Moscow, June 21, AZERTAC

Russian capital city of Moscow hosted Friday the meeting of the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov.

The meeting saw discussions on the topical issues of the beneficial economic cooperation in the CIS.

Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Petrishenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan Hokim Kholigzoda and other officials attended the event.

The participants reviewed the main macroeconomic targets and economic development indicators for the CIS member states in 2023, as well as approved the decision to amend the concept of formation and development of the interstate system of personnel training, their professional retraining, and advanced training in the field of scientific and technical information, approved by the resolution of the CIS Council of Heads of Government dated November 20, 2013.

The next meeting of the CIS Economic Council is scheduled to be held in Moscow on September 20 this year.

Farida Abdullayeva

Special correspondent