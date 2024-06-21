Ukraine seal comeback win against Slovakia 2-1 in their 1st points at EURO 2024

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Ukraine came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 and secure their first points at the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage on Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Ivan Schranz headed the opener for Slovakia in the 17th minute of the Group E match held at Dusseldorf Arena.

Ukraine leveled the game in the second half, with midfielder Mykola Shaparenko, who was unmarked in the middle of the penalty box, sending the ball to the bottom corner.

Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk, who also plays for Valencia, subbed in to score the winner in a one-on-one.

Yaremchuk made the perfect touch in minute 80 after a long ball, beating Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to put Ukraine in front.

This got Ukraine their first win in EURO 2024, placing them in the second spot in Group E. Third-place Slovakia also have three points as of matchday two.

Romania, who have a game in hand, are the group leaders, also with three points. They will play against Belgium on Saturday in Cologne.

Belgium made a bad start to the tournament after losing their opener against Slovakia 1-0 on Monday in Frankfurt.