State Commission: Azerbaijan handed over remains of two Armenian servicemen found in liberated territories to Armenia

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

As a result of searches conducted in the territories liberated from occupation after the anti-terrorist measures carried out in September 2023, bone remains allegedly belonging to two people were found near the Bughdadagh mountain in the direction of the Dashkasan district and Mount Deve in the direction of the Kalbajar district, Azerbaijan State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons told AZERTAC.

According to the Commission, the remains were identified as belonging to two Armenian servicemen who died during a military operation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in September 2022.

Moreover, based on the results of a molecular genetic examination carried out at the genetic research center of the Main Medical Department of the State Security Service, the remains were confirmed as belonging to two missing Armenian servicemen.

The Republic of Azerbaijan once again demonstrated its goodwill and commitment to the principles of humanism handing over the remains of two Armenian military personnel to Armenia on June 21 without the participation of a third party or any other mediator.