ECONOMY
SOCAR starts natural gas supplies to industrial customers in Bulgaria
Baku, June 21, AZERTAC
The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has started supplying natural gas to Bulgaria’s industrial enterprises.
The natural gas supplies are carried out in accordance with the agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in various areas, including the further development of cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the strategy of expanding SOCAR's commercial participation in the European gas market.
Thanks to the successful cooperation between SOCAR, "M-Gaz" and "Assarel Medet" companies, the beginning of the supply of the natural gas to Bulgaria’s industrial enterprises marks an important step towards strengthening the country's energy security.
