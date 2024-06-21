Young Azerbaijani weightlifter bags three European medals in Greece

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani weightlifter Muhammadali Mammadzada secured three medals at the EWF European Youth & Under 15 Championships 2024 held in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Mammadzada bagged a bronze medal after lifting 120kg in the snatch event, and a silver medal after lifting 146kg in the clean and jerk events in the 96kg weight category, respectively.

He lifted a total of 266kg (120+146) to secure his second bronze medal of the championships.