First NGO forum underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

Zangilan, June 24, AZERTAC

Co-organized by the Agency for State Support of Non-Governmental Organizations and the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum, the Cooperation Forum of Azerbaijani NGOs commenced at the Zangilan Convention Center.

The function, graced by representatives of about 200 public associations, will feature panel discussions on such topics as “Azerbaijani NGOs: results and goals”, “Environmental consequences of the mining industry of Armenia”, “COP29 and the solidarity movement for a green world”.

The forum will run for two days.