Azerbaijan Army holds "Best anti-aircraft missile artillery battery" competition

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Under the training plan for 2024, Air Defense Units held a competition for the title "Best anti-aircraft missile artillery battery", Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The main goal of the competition is to increase the knowledge and skills of the personnel, as well as to improve the command staff's skills in managing artillery units.

The competition of three stages inspected the theoretical and practical knowledge and skills of the military personnel, as well as the combat training and registry documents of the battery. In the last stage of the competition, tasks on combat training of the battery, control of fire and taking of firing positions were practised.

The winners were determined based on the overall results of the competition.