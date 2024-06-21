Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s military police department

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Representatives of the Main Military Police Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan visited the Military Police Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, the ministry told AZERTAC.

“First, the guests paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, by placing flowers in front of his bust in the territory of the department.

The meeting presented the guests with a briefing on the history and daily activities, material and technical supply and training program of the Military Police Department. It exchanged opinions on a number of issues of common interest.

The Kazakh delegation viewed the modern weapons and equipment used by the Military Police units, as well as the car park and watched the demonstrative classes of the units,” the ministry said.