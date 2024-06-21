The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Junior Azerbaijani boxers to vie for European medals in Sarajevo

Junior Azerbaijani boxers to vie for European medals in Sarajevo

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan have named a 18-member team to be up in action at the EUBC European Junior Boxing Championships to take place in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 21.

The eight-day competition will welcome athletes from twenty-eight countries.

The championships will run until July 1.

