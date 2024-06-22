Foreign Language Center of Military Administration Institute holds graduation ceremony

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

The graduation ceremony of intensive courses in various languages was held at the Foreign Language Center of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defense University, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The ceremony commenced with commemorating the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The event was attended by the leadership, teaching staff, listeners of the Military Administration Institute, as well as the military attaché of the Republic of Türkiye in Azerbaijan. The speakers congratulated the participants who successfully completed the course and wished them success.

Speaking on behalf of the course participants, the course leader expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of the Defense Ministry for the created conditions, as well as to the professors and teaching staff who contributed to the teaching of foreign languages.

At the end, certificates were presented to the graduates.

14 course graduates from a total number of 41 graduates are members of the Armed Forces of fraternal Türkiye.