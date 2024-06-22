Baku hosts 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Baku hosted Friday the 5th meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council entitled “Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan within the regional projects and initiatives.”

The event, moderated by Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) Farid Shafiyev, was joined by Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, Chief of the Russian Presidential Directorate for Interregional Relations and Cultural Contacts with Foreign Countries Igor Maslov, Ambassador-at-Large of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Elshad Isgandarov, Russian Ambassador to the country Mikhail Yevdokimov, and Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Ivan Timofeev.

Addressing the event, AIR Center Chairman of Board Farid Shafiyev highlighted the ongoing reconstruction and restoration process in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, adding that the country would host the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year. He noted that Russian-Azerbaijani Expert Council meeting would see discussions on a number of important regional issues, including transport and regional security.

Highlighting the Russian-Azerbaijani relations, the Assistant to the President Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized that cooperation in humanitarian and educational fields is developing successfully.

“Today, we live in a world, where the demand for transport arteries is increasing day by day. The geographical location and the significant investments in transport infrastructure have enabled Azerbaijan to become one of the transport and logistics hubs across the Eurasian continent,” said Assistant to the Azerbaijani President.

“The Lomonosov branch of the Moscow State Medical University and the Baku branch of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University are successfully operating in Azerbaijan. It is well known that Azerbaijan treats the Russian language with care. More than 140 thousand children at about 340 schools are taught in Russian. Over 15,000 Azerbaijani citizens study in the Russian language faculties at Azerbaijani universities. The Days of Russian Culture will be held in Azerbaijan this year. The numerous cultural events are also scheduled to be held here. All this, of course, will contribute to the further strengthening of ties between the friendly peoples of our countries,” he underlined.

Hikmet Hajiyev expressed his confidence that thanks to the consistent policy of the two countries’ leaders, relations between the two countries would continue to develop on an ascending line filled with a new content.

Following the discussions, the participants adopted the recommendations regarding the outcomes of the meeting.