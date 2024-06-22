Netherlands vs. France showdown ends in goalless draw at EURO 2024

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

The Netherlands were denied a goal by a VAR (Video Assistant Referee) check and settled for a draw with France in a UEFA EURO 2024 Group D match Friday in Germany's Leipzig, Anadolu Agency reports.

In the first half of the pulsating clash at Leipzig Stadium, France star Antoine Griezmann missed two chances in the penalty area.

The Netherlands scored in the second half but it was ruled out for an offside call.

Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons fired a low strike that beat France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, but the goal in the 69th minute was disallowed after a VAR review.

Simons' teammate Denzel Dumfries, who was standing next to Maignan, was flagged for offside once Simons took the shot. The referee decided that Dutch right-back Dumfries had affected the play by obstructing the French goalie's movement.

The Netherlands and France shared the points in Leipzig as the result has kept them level with four points at the top of the group after their second match.

Austria are third with three points following their 3 - 1 win against Poland earlier Friday.

Poland, who had two losses in the group, were the first team to be eliminated from EURO 2024.

The Polish national team will return home after their match with France on June 25.

Group D will end with the third matches. The Netherlands will next face Austria.

Separately, before kick-off in Leipzig, the Dutch and French players observed a moment of applause to honor former UEFA General Secretary Gerhard Aigner from Germany.

Aigner died on June 20. He was 80.