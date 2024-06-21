WORLD
4 people killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur region
Baku, June 21, AZERTAC
A pilot and three passengers aboard a Robinson R-66 helicopter died as the plane crashed in the Amur region of Russia's Far East, local media reported on Friday, according to Xinhua.
"The helicopter took off yesterday from Zeya to the Tynda district, communication with it was lost. Today rescuers found the helicopter, all four people died," TASS news agency quoted the press service of the Amur Center for Civil Protection and Fire Safety as saying.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Solar expected to generate 20% of global electricity on summer solstice
- 21.06.2024 [20:19]
Malawian president appoints Michael Usi as new vice president
- 21.06.2024 [19:58]
Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Economic Council
- 21.06.2024 [19:25]
Young Azerbaijani weightlifter bags three European medals in Greece
- 21.06.2024 [19:15]
Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kyrgyz ambassador
- 21.06.2024 [18:57]
Moldovan president signs decree on start of EU accession talks
- 21.06.2024 [18:24]
SOCAR starts natural gas supplies to industrial customers in Bulgaria
- 21.06.2024 [18:21]
Junior Azerbaijani boxers to vie for European medals in Sarajevo
- 21.06.2024 [17:32]
WHO announces global resurgence of cholera cases in 2024
- 21.06.2024 [17:01]
Japan, South Korea announce sanctions over Russia-North Korea arms trade
- 21.06.2024 [16:50]
4 people killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur region
- 21.06.2024 [15:59]
11 students of Baku Higher Oil School to undergo internship at SOCAR Türkiye
- 21.06.2024 [15:38]
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Josep Borrell
- 21.06.2024 [14:54]
Cholera outbreak kills 21 in Nigeria's Lagos
- 21.06.2024 [13:22]
ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil
- 21.06.2024 [12:49]
® “Baku Summer-2024” tournament hosted with Kapital Bank’s support
- 21.06.2024 [12:19]
Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets
- 21.06.2024 [11:21]
Oil prices rise in global markets
- 21.06.2024 [11:12]
Release of the Press Service of the President
- 21.06.2024 [11:07]
Azerbaijani weightlifter shines in European championships
- 20.06.2024 [18:47]
Azerbaijani powerlifter crowned seven-time European champion
- 20.06.2024 [18:45]
From Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg
- 20.06.2024 [18:40]
Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit
- 20.06.2024 [18:32]
Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership
- 20.06.2024 [18:04]
Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for military and technical cooperation
- 20.06.2024 [17:59]
India may lose 4,300 millionaires this year: Henley’s
- 20.06.2024 [17:51]
EU agrees new sanctions on Russia, targeting LNG for the first time
- 20.06.2024 [17:50]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts bring home 13 medals from Italian Parma
- 20.06.2024 [17:44]
bp pioneers use of drones in its operations in Caspian Sea
- 20.06.2024 [17:08]
105-year-old walks at graduation to receive master's degree from Stanford
- 20.06.2024 [17:00]
Two Azerbaijani Para powerlifters ready for action in World Cup 2024
- 20.06.2024 [16:42]
Most wanted terrorist among 5 PKK members eliminated in Türkiye
- 20.06.2024 [14:40]
A massive black hole may be 'waking up' in a nearby galaxy
- 20.06.2024 [14:36]
BHOS students become winners of US State Department’s program
- 20.06.2024 [14:35]
Azerbaijani Para swimmer to compete in Paris-2024
- 20.06.2024 [14:01]
Wildfires rage across Northern California
- 20.06.2024 [12:48]
Oil prices end mixed in global markets
- 20.06.2024 [11:30]
Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets
- 20.06.2024 [10:41]
Hosts Germany defeat Hungary to qualify for EURO 2024 Round of 16
- 20.06.2024 [10:35]
Scotland held to 1-1 draw with Switzerland in EURO 2024
- 20.06.2024 [09:59]
Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29"
- 19.06.2024 [22:51]
Albania draw 2 - 2 with Croatia with late equalizer
- 19.06.2024 [22:41]
Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone
- 19.06.2024 [21:19]
Azerbaijani junior weightlifter becomes European champion
- 19.06.2024 [15:46]
Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in EURO 2024 Group F opener
- 18.06.2024 [22:25]