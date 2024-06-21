4 people killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur region

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

A pilot and three passengers aboard a Robinson R-66 helicopter died as the plane crashed in the Amur region of Russia's Far East, local media reported on Friday, according to Xinhua.

"The helicopter took off yesterday from Zeya to the Tynda district, communication with it was lost. Today rescuers found the helicopter, all four people died," TASS news agency quoted the press service of the Amur Center for Civil Protection and Fire Safety as saying.