ECONOMY
Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets
Baku, June 21, AZERTAC
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.01, or 0. 01%, settling at $87.99.
"Azeri Light" crude oil reached its lowest level on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, and its highest price was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.
