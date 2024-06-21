The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil decreased by $0.01, or 0. 01%, settling at $87.99.

"Azeri Light" crude oil reached its lowest level on April 21, 2020, at $15.81 per barrel, and its highest price was recorded in July 2008, at $149.66 per barrel.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

® “Baku Summer-2024” tournament hosted with Kapital Bank’s support
  • 21.06.2024 [12:19]

® “Baku Summer-2024” tournament hosted with Kapital Bank’s support

Oil prices rise in global markets
  • 21.06.2024 [11:12]

Oil prices rise in global markets

European Commission – Directorate General for Energy proposes to hold joint events during COP29
  • 20.06.2024 [20:03]

European Commission – Directorate General for Energy proposes to hold joint events during COP29

Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit
  • 20.06.2024 [18:32]

Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit

bp pioneers use of drones in its operations in Caspian Sea
  • 20.06.2024 [17:08]

bp pioneers use of drones in its operations in Caspian Sea

Oil prices end mixed in global markets
  • 20.06.2024 [11:30]

Oil prices end mixed in global markets

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets
  • 20.06.2024 [10:41]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

Türkiye
  • 17.06.2024 [12:12]

Türkiye's gas production up 112% annually as Black Sea discovery boosts output

COP29 Chief Executive Officer meets with EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan
  • 14.06.2024 [20:48]

COP29 Chief Executive Officer meets with EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan

4 people killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur region

  • [15:59]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenian government to create conditions for return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

  • [15:54]

11 students of Baku Higher Oil School to undergo internship at SOCAR Türkiye

  • [15:38]

Euro 2024 - Spain 1-0 Italy: Riccardo Calafiori own goal sends Spain into last 16 as Group B winners

  • [15:21]

Assistant to President: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in humanitarian and educational spheres is developing successfully

  • [14:59]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Josep Borrell

  • [14:54]

Messi and Argentina overcome Canada and poor surface, start Copa America title defense with 2-0 win

  • [14:27]

Azerbaijan Army holds "Best anti-aircraft missile artillery battery" competition

  • [14:15]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in opening of the new building of Institute of Botany in Baku and reviewed the developments at the Botanical Garden

  • [14:00]

Cholera outbreak kills 21 in Nigeria's Lagos

  • [13:22]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued in Zangilan

  • [13:04]

ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil

  • [12:49]

® “Baku Summer-2024” tournament hosted with Kapital Bank’s support

  • [12:19]

Milli Majlis forms commission to appeal to President of Azerbaijan regarding scheduling of snap parliamentary elections

  • [12:15]

Baku Initiative Group holds international conference on colonialism in New York VIDEO

  • [11:39]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • [11:21]

Strategic Studies and State Defense Management Academic Course’s graduation ceremony held

  • [11:13]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • [11:12]

Release of the Press Service of the President

  • [11:07]

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to publish new memoir unleashed: ‘Stand by for My Thoughts’

  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

France denies departure to several individuals of Baku Initiative Group, preventing them from participating in event at United Nations

  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

Discussions held on cooperation in implementing Azerbaijan's initiatives in addressing climate change

  • 20.06.2024 [21:00]

Second day of High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future concludes

  • 20.06.2024 [20:15]

European Commission – Directorate General for Energy proposes to hold joint events during COP29

  • 20.06.2024 [20:03]

Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [19:13]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines in European championships

  • 20.06.2024 [18:47]

Azerbaijani powerlifter crowned seven-time European champion

  • 20.06.2024 [18:45]

From Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

  • 20.06.2024 [18:40]

Romanian president withdraws candidacy for NATO chief in support of Dutch Premier Mark Rutte’s bid

  • 20.06.2024 [18:39]

Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit

  • 20.06.2024 [18:32]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

  • 20.06.2024 [18:04]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for military and technical cooperation

  • 20.06.2024 [17:59]

Defense Ministry: Tactical-special exercise with radiological, chemical and biological defense units held VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [17:54]

India may lose 4,300 millionaires this year: Henley’s

  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum

  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

EU agrees new sanctions on Russia, targeting LNG for the first time

  • 20.06.2024 [17:50]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts bring home 13 medals from Italian Parma

  • 20.06.2024 [17:44]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features panel session on “The special case of Food and Agriculture Sector” VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [17:25]

bp pioneers use of drones in its operations in Caspian Sea

  • 20.06.2024 [17:08]

105-year-old walks at graduation to receive master's degree from Stanford

  • 20.06.2024 [17:00]

Two Azerbaijani Para powerlifters ready for action in World Cup 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:42]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim three medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:15]

Fourteen Azerbaijani chess players aim for 'medal rush' in FIDE World Cup 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:07]

‘Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement inspired us to be host of COP29’ VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [15:33]

Most wanted terrorist among 5 PKK members eliminated in Türkiye

  • 20.06.2024 [14:40]

A massive black hole may be 'waking up' in a nearby galaxy

  • 20.06.2024 [14:36]

BHOS students become winners of US State Department’s program

  • 20.06.2024 [14:35]

Azerbaijani Para swimmer to compete in Paris-2024

  • 20.06.2024 [14:01]

Mukhtar Babayev: We should enhance ambition with clear plans to build a climate resilient world

  • 20.06.2024 [13:47]

On World Refugee Day, ICESCO calls for greater solidarity and humanitarian efforts to preserve refugees’ dignity

  • 20.06.2024 [13:38]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features panel session on “The role of Science, Technology and Innovation” VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [13:34]

COP29 President-Designate: Parallels between COVID-19 and our collective fight against climate change are significant

  • 20.06.2024 [12:57]

Wildfires rage across Northern California

  • 20.06.2024 [12:48]

Nigar Arpadarai: The key priority at COP29 is to attract investment in addressing challenges of climate change

  • 20.06.2024 [12:02]

Oil prices end mixed in global markets

  • 20.06.2024 [11:30]

Baku Initiative Group to organize conference on fight against colonialism at UN headquarters

  • 20.06.2024 [11:13]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • 20.06.2024 [10:41]

Hosts Germany defeat Hungary to qualify for EURO 2024 Round of 16

  • 20.06.2024 [10:35]

Scotland held to 1-1 draw with Switzerland in EURO 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [09:59]

Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29"

  • 19.06.2024 [22:51]

Turkish defense firm Havelsan expands global reach with advanced defense, civil solutions

  • 19.06.2024 [22:48]

European Union issues joint press release on 5th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue

  • 19.06.2024 [22:42]

Albania draw 2 - 2 with Croatia with late equalizer

  • 19.06.2024 [22:41]

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone

  • 19.06.2024 [21:19]

Foreign Ministry: Instead of provocations and ideas full of political manipulation against Azerbaijan, Armenia must contribute to peace process

  • 19.06.2024 [20:37]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features discussions on balancing, mitigation, adaptation and resilience

  • 19.06.2024 [18:11]

Japanese firm develops material for batteries with 100-times higher energy density

  • 19.06.2024 [17:01]

Azerbaijani junior weightlifter becomes European champion

  • 19.06.2024 [15:46]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued with panel sessions

  • 19.06.2024 [15:39]

Opening ceremony of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” held in Baku VIDEO

  • 19.06.2024 [15:17]

UN Under-Secretary-General: Our humanity is at the brink of a disaster because of inaction and climate

  • 19.06.2024 [13:08]

Hikmet Hajıyev: Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by global landmine problem

  • 19.06.2024 [13:00]

Assistant to the President: France's policy of militarization will serve to embolden revanchist forces within Armenia VIDEO

  • 19.06.2024 [12:40]

Hikmet Hajıyev: France's policy in the South Caucasus does not contribute in any way to advancing the peace agenda

  • 19.06.2024 [12:23]

Azerbaijani President: COP29 to be held in Baku will see the talks on agreeing upon a new collective quantified goal on climate finance post-2025

  • 19.06.2024 [10:38]

President: Azerbaijan spares no effort to ensure positive outcomes for the sake of our planet’s future

  • 19.06.2024 [10:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Nizami Ganjavi International Center swiftly gained immense relevance and confidence in a short span of time

  • 19.06.2024 [10:26]

President: Addressing challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States will be among priority issues on our COP29 Presidency agenda

  • 19.06.2024 [10:20]

To the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

  • 19.06.2024 [10:06]

Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in EURO 2024 Group F opener

  • 18.06.2024 [22:25]

Defense Minister: Leadership of Armenia, pursuing a revanchist policy, and Macron dictatorship will bear full responsibility for aggravation of situation in South Caucasus

  • 18.06.2024 [20:03]

President of National Assembly of Northern Cyprus invites Azerbaijani Speaker to visit Lefkosa

  • 18.06.2024 [18:38]

Turkish firms showcase their products at world's leading defense industry exhibition

  • 18.06.2024 [17:45]

Hungarian parliamentarians visit Aghdam

  • 18.06.2024 [17:43]

Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to win NBA finals

  • 18.06.2024 [16:29]

COP29 Green Zone Expression of Interest portal is now open for exhibitors and partners

  • 18.06.2024 [15:37]

5.9-magnitude quake hits Northern Peru - GFZ

  • 18.06.2024 [14:41]

France beat Austria 1-0 thanks to own goal in EURO 2024 Group D match

  • 18.06.2024 [12:02]

Baku hosts Forecasting Healthy Futures Global Summit

  • 18.06.2024 [11:56]

Euronews: Calls for unified global response to demining at Azerbaijan conference

  • 18.06.2024 [10:58]

Slovakia shock Belgium with 1-0 win in Group E match of EURO 2024

  • 18.06.2024 [10:17]

Romania hammer Ukraine 3-0 in Group E clash of EURO 2024

  • 17.06.2024 [22:57]

Azerbaijani and Turkish FMs discuss preparations for OTS Informal Summit in Shusha

  • 17.06.2024 [17:29]

Türkiye aims to transport 236.6M passengers by air this year

  • 17.06.2024 [16:32]

Hungarian parliamentarians pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

  • 17.06.2024 [13:27]

England hang on to beat Serbia 1-0 with Bellingham header

  • 17.06.2024 [12:23]

Türkiye's gas production up 112% annually as Black Sea discovery boosts output

  • 17.06.2024 [12:12]

No winner in Group C showdown between Denmark, Slovenia

  • 17.06.2024 [11:49]

Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in Group D match at EURO 2024

  • 17.06.2024 [11:34]

Azerbaijani junior weightlifter snatches three golds in European Championships

  • 16.06.2024 [21:07]