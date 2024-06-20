Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Baku hosted Thursday the opening ceremony of the Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO) Climate Action Forum.

Addressing the event, Youth Climate Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan Leyla Hasanova said: “Today, we are modeling the new normal of youth inclusion. I’ve been thinking about what our new baseline is on combating the climate change and realized that it actually includes every table, every level, including youth and children – and that is the new normal.”

The opening ceremony also featured the screening of a video highlighting the activity of the NAMYO over the past years, as well as the logo concept of the event.

COP29 President-Designate, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev underscored the great role of the dynamic and creative power of the young leaders in the international climate negotiations.

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev also made opening remarks.

Following the opening ceremony, the forum featured a panel discussion titled “Filling the gaps: scaling up meaningful youth participation in climate change adaptation and resilience.”

The discussion, moderated by NAMYO Events and Protocol Manager Nazrin Gasimova, was addressed by Vice Rector of ADA University Fariz Ismayilzade, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva, and COP29 Lead Adaptation, Damage and Loss Negotiator Elvin Ashrafzade.

Vice Rector Fariz Ismayilzade highlighted the crucial role of conducting scientific research at the educational institutions to address the climate change.

UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva described the upcoming COP29 Conference as a great opportunity to amplify the voice of the youth.

