Nissan Motor cuts nearly 10% of its production capacity in China
Baku, June 22, AZERTAC
Nissan Motor has cut production capacity in China amid declining sales in the country, where electric vehicles are spreading rapidly, according to NHK World-Japan.
The Japanese firm says it has halted production of gas-powered sport utility vehicles at its factory in Changzhou in the province of Jiangsu.
The plant, jointly operated with its local partner, was capable of producing 130,000 vehicles annually, accounting for nearly 10 percent of Nissan's production in China.
Japanese automakers are reviewing their strategies in the Chinese market.
Mitsubishi Motors decided to withdraw from China last year, while Honda Motor is cutting its full-time production workforce at a joint venture through voluntary retirement.
