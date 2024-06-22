The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Magnitude 3.3 quake rattles Caspian Sea

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Caspian Sea on Saturday, 30 kilometers east from Gala station, according to the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The quake, at the depth of 67 km, was recorded at 11:11 local time.

