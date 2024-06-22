Austria increase last 16 hopes at EURO 2024 after 3-1 win over Poland

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Austria beat Poland 3-1 in a Friday UEFA EURO 2024 Group D match to boost their last 16 hopes in the tournament, according to Anadolu Agency.

Defender Gernot Trauner scored the opener for Austria before Poland's equalizer tallied by Krzysztof Piatek in the 30th minute at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Christoph Baumgartner was on the scoresheet to give a 2-1 lead to Austria in the second half. Inter Milan forward Marko Arnautovic scored from the penalty spot in the minute 78 to cement the Austrian victory, 3-1.

Austria's last 16 hopes are alive as they earned their first points in the group.

But Poland are now in a big trouble after the loss. They are on brink of elimination after their second defeat in Group D. The Polish national team must beat France in their final game on June 25 and wait for the other result in the group.

In Group D, France and the Netherlands have three points each before their match against each other on Friday evening.

Austria are third with three points, and desperate Poland have bottomed the group with zero points.

In their final group fixture, Austria will play the Netherlands on June 25 in Berlin.