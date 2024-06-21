® “Baku Summer-2024” tournament hosted with Kapital Bank’s support

In collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education, Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank, has successfully hosted the “Baku Summer-2024” intellectual game cup. The cup, which targeted students from grades 6 to 11, included intellectual games in the formats of “What? Where? When?” and “Brain Ring.” The competition featured 16 top teams representing Baku and Sumgayit cities, all of which had successfully completed the national championship.

In the intense battle of intellects, the “Dahiler”- team from Sumgayit won the “What? Where? When?” game, while the “Zekalar Sr" team from Baku secured first place in the “Brain Ring” game. Additionally, the “Zekalar Sr” team was named the overall winner of the “Baku Summer-2024” intellectual games.

At the end of the event, the winners and participants were awarded cups, diplomas, and various gifts.

It is worth noting that Kapital Bank, in line with its corporate social responsibility activities, regularly collaborates with the Ministry of Science and Education to support intellectual games and educational projects.

