Solar expected to generate 20% of global electricity on summer solstice

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Solar energy is expected to generate up to about one-fifth of electricity globally on the northern hemisphere's summer solstice on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports citing a London-based think tank.

"Across the midday peaks on 21 June, the UN's International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice — 20% of the world's electricity will come from solar," Ember Climate said in its report, adding that this represents an increase from 16% on last year's solstice. The summer solstice is the longest day in the northern hemisphere and when it receives the most sunlight.

Over the entire month of June, roughly 8.2% of the world's electricity will be generated from the sun, up from 6.7% in June 2023, the report noted.

Solar has become the fastest-growing source of electricity worldwide, with China making up 9.6% of the global share as its capacity surged 152% year-on-year in 2023.

The report noted that an average of 2 million solar panels were installed per day last year, double the 2022 figure.

It said that some 34 economies generate over 10% of their electricity from solar energy, with solar playing a key role in the global transition to clean energy.

The EU represented 9.2% of global solar energy output in 2023, with Spain in the lead, estimated to account for 30% of the worldwide share this month.

Ember Climate estimates that the EU will more than double its contribution to solar energy, reaching 20% of the global total in June, up from 17% during the same period last year.

"The US and India are expected to have very similar solar share in June 2024, at 6.9% and 7.1%, respectively," the report added.

The US' annual average solar energy share was 5.6% and India's was 5.8% in 2023.