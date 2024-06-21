The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Solar expected to generate 20% of global electricity on summer solstice

Solar expected to generate 20% of global electricity on summer solstice

Baku, June 21, AZERTAC

Solar energy is expected to generate up to about one-fifth of electricity globally on the northern hemisphere's summer solstice on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports citing a London-based think tank.

"Across the midday peaks on 21 June, the UN's International Day of the Celebration of the Solstice — 20% of the world's electricity will come from solar," Ember Climate said in its report, adding that this represents an increase from 16% on last year's solstice. The summer solstice is the longest day in the northern hemisphere and when it receives the most sunlight.

Over the entire month of June, roughly 8.2% of the world's electricity will be generated from the sun, up from 6.7% in June 2023, the report noted.

Solar has become the fastest-growing source of electricity worldwide, with China making up 9.6% of the global share as its capacity surged 152% year-on-year in 2023.

The report noted that an average of 2 million solar panels were installed per day last year, double the 2022 figure.

It said that some 34 economies generate over 10% of their electricity from solar energy, with solar playing a key role in the global transition to clean energy.

The EU represented 9.2% of global solar energy output in 2023, with Spain in the lead, estimated to account for 30% of the worldwide share this month.

Ember Climate estimates that the EU will more than double its contribution to solar energy, reaching 20% of the global total in June, up from 17% during the same period last year.

"The US and India are expected to have very similar solar share in June 2024, at 6.9% and 7.1%, respectively," the report added.

The US' annual average solar energy share was 5.6% and India's was 5.8% in 2023.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

State Commission: Azerbaijan handed over remains of two Armenian servicemen found in liberated territories to Armenia
  • 21.06.2024 [17:55]

State Commission: Azerbaijan handed over remains of two Armenian servicemen found in liberated territories to Armenia

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” wraps up in Zangilan VIDEO
  • 21.06.2024 [17:06]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” wraps up in Zangilan VIDEO

ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil
  • 21.06.2024 [12:49]

ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum
  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum

‘Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement inspired us to be host of COP29’ VIDEO
  • 20.06.2024 [15:33]

‘Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement inspired us to be host of COP29’ VIDEO

Mukhtar Babayev: We should enhance ambition with clear plans to build a climate resilient world
  • 20.06.2024 [13:47]

Mukhtar Babayev: We should enhance ambition with clear plans to build a climate resilient world

On World Refugee Day, ICESCO calls for greater solidarity and humanitarian efforts to preserve refugees’ dignity
  • 20.06.2024 [13:38]

On World Refugee Day, ICESCO calls for greater solidarity and humanitarian efforts to preserve refugees’ dignity

COP29 President-Designate: Parallels between COVID-19 and our collective fight against climate change are significant
  • 20.06.2024 [12:57]

COP29 President-Designate: Parallels between COVID-19 and our collective fight against climate change are significant

Nigar Arpadarai: The key priority at COP29 is to attract investment in addressing challenges of climate change
  • 20.06.2024 [12:02]

Nigar Arpadarai: The key priority at COP29 is to attract investment in addressing challenges of climate change

Ukraine seal comeback win against Slovakia 2-1 in their 1st points at EURO 2024

  • 21.06.2024 [20:54]

Ombudsman: International organizations must not remain indifferent to Armenia's mine terror

  • 21.06.2024 [20:52]

Milli Majlis adopts appeal to Azerbaijani President on scheduling of early parliamentary elections

  • 21.06.2024 [20:48]

Solar expected to generate 20% of global electricity on summer solstice

  • 21.06.2024 [20:19]

Three Azerbaijani athletes aim for 'medal rush' in Beach Wrestling World Series 2024

  • 21.06.2024 [20:05]

Malawian president appoints Michael Usi as new vice president

  • 21.06.2024 [19:58]

Moscow hosts meeting of CIS Economic Council

  • 21.06.2024 [19:25]

Young Azerbaijani weightlifter bags three European medals in Greece

  • 21.06.2024 [19:15]

Azerbaijani FM meets with outgoing Kyrgyz ambassador

  • 21.06.2024 [18:57]

From Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of the Federative Republic of Brazil

  • 21.06.2024 [18:31]

Moldovan president signs decree on start of EU accession talks

  • 21.06.2024 [18:24]

SOCAR starts natural gas supplies to industrial customers in Bulgaria

  • 21.06.2024 [18:21]

State Commission: Azerbaijan handed over remains of two Armenian servicemen found in liberated territories to Armenia

  • 21.06.2024 [17:55]

Junior Azerbaijani boxers to vie for European medals in Sarajevo

  • 21.06.2024 [17:32]

Kazakh delegation visits Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s military police department

  • 21.06.2024 [17:08]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” wraps up in Zangilan VIDEO

  • 21.06.2024 [17:06]

WHO announces global resurgence of cholera cases in 2024

  • 21.06.2024 [17:01]

Japan, South Korea announce sanctions over Russia-North Korea arms trade

  • 21.06.2024 [16:50]

Azerbaijan name 27 wrestlers to fight for glory at U17&U20 European Championships

  • 21.06.2024 [16:49]

Historic flooding in southern China kills 47, with more floods feared in coming days

  • 21.06.2024 [16:29]

4 people killed in helicopter crash in Russia's Amur region

  • 21.06.2024 [15:59]

Western Azerbaijan Community calls on Armenian government to create conditions for return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia

  • 21.06.2024 [15:54]

11 students of Baku Higher Oil School to undergo internship at SOCAR Türkiye

  • 21.06.2024 [15:38]

Euro 2024 - Spain 1-0 Italy: Riccardo Calafiori own goal sends Spain into last 16 as Group B winners

  • 21.06.2024 [15:21]

Assistant to President: Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in humanitarian and educational spheres is developing successfully VIDEO

  • 21.06.2024 [14:59]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Josep Borrell

  • 21.06.2024 [14:54]

Messi and Argentina overcome Canada and poor surface, start Copa America title defense with 2-0 win

  • 21.06.2024 [14:27]

Azerbaijan Army holds "Best anti-aircraft missile artillery battery" competition

  • 21.06.2024 [14:15]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in opening of the new building of Institute of Botany in Baku and reviewed the developments at the Botanical Garden VIDEO

  • 21.06.2024 [14:00]

Cholera outbreak kills 21 in Nigeria's Lagos

  • 21.06.2024 [13:22]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued in Zangilan

  • 21.06.2024 [13:04]

ANAMA employee killed during demining operation in Jabrayil

  • 21.06.2024 [12:49]

® “Baku Summer-2024” tournament hosted with Kapital Bank’s support

  • 21.06.2024 [12:19]

Milli Majlis forms commission to appeal to President of Azerbaijan regarding scheduling of snap parliamentary elections

  • 21.06.2024 [12:15]

Baku Initiative Group holds international conference on colonialism in New York VIDEO

  • 21.06.2024 [11:39]

Azerbaijani oil price down in global markets

  • 21.06.2024 [11:21]

Strategic Studies and State Defense Management Academic Course’s graduation ceremony held

  • 21.06.2024 [11:13]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 21.06.2024 [11:12]

Release of the Press Service of the President

  • 21.06.2024 [11:07]

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to publish new memoir unleashed: ‘Stand by for My Thoughts’

  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

France denies departure to several individuals of Baku Initiative Group, preventing them from participating in event at United Nations

  • 20.06.2024 [21:01]

Discussions held on cooperation in implementing Azerbaijan's initiatives in addressing climate change

  • 20.06.2024 [21:00]

Second day of High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future concludes

  • 20.06.2024 [20:15]

European Commission – Directorate General for Energy proposes to hold joint events during COP29

  • 20.06.2024 [20:03]

Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [19:13]

Azerbaijani weightlifter shines in European championships

  • 20.06.2024 [18:47]

Azerbaijani powerlifter crowned seven-time European champion

  • 20.06.2024 [18:45]

From Henri, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

  • 20.06.2024 [18:40]

Romanian president withdraws candidacy for NATO chief in support of Dutch Premier Mark Rutte’s bid

  • 20.06.2024 [18:39]

Azerbaijan joins 3rd edition of SAI20 Summit

  • 20.06.2024 [18:32]

Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss strategic partnership

  • 20.06.2024 [18:04]

Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for military and technical cooperation

  • 20.06.2024 [17:59]

Defense Ministry: Tactical-special exercise with radiological, chemical and biological defense units held VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [17:54]

India may lose 4,300 millionaires this year: Henley’s

  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

Baku hosts opening ceremony of Non-Aligned Movement Organization’s Climate Action Forum

  • 20.06.2024 [17:51]

EU agrees new sanctions on Russia, targeting LNG for the first time

  • 20.06.2024 [17:50]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts bring home 13 medals from Italian Parma

  • 20.06.2024 [17:44]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features panel session on “The special case of Food and Agriculture Sector” VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [17:25]

bp pioneers use of drones in its operations in Caspian Sea

  • 20.06.2024 [17:08]

105-year-old walks at graduation to receive master's degree from Stanford

  • 20.06.2024 [17:00]

Two Azerbaijani Para powerlifters ready for action in World Cup 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:42]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim three medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:15]

Fourteen Azerbaijani chess players aim for 'medal rush' in FIDE World Cup 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [16:07]

‘Azerbaijan’s successful chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement inspired us to be host of COP29’ VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [15:33]

Most wanted terrorist among 5 PKK members eliminated in Türkiye

  • 20.06.2024 [14:40]

A massive black hole may be 'waking up' in a nearby galaxy

  • 20.06.2024 [14:36]

BHOS students become winners of US State Department’s program

  • 20.06.2024 [14:35]

Azerbaijani Para swimmer to compete in Paris-2024

  • 20.06.2024 [14:01]

Mukhtar Babayev: We should enhance ambition with clear plans to build a climate resilient world

  • 20.06.2024 [13:47]

On World Refugee Day, ICESCO calls for greater solidarity and humanitarian efforts to preserve refugees’ dignity

  • 20.06.2024 [13:38]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features panel session on “The role of Science, Technology and Innovation” VIDEO

  • 20.06.2024 [13:34]

COP29 President-Designate: Parallels between COVID-19 and our collective fight against climate change are significant

  • 20.06.2024 [12:57]

Wildfires rage across Northern California

  • 20.06.2024 [12:48]

Nigar Arpadarai: The key priority at COP29 is to attract investment in addressing challenges of climate change

  • 20.06.2024 [12:02]

Oil prices end mixed in global markets

  • 20.06.2024 [11:30]

Baku Initiative Group to organize conference on fight against colonialism at UN headquarters

  • 20.06.2024 [11:13]

Azerbaijani oil price rises in global markets

  • 20.06.2024 [10:41]

Hosts Germany defeat Hungary to qualify for EURO 2024 Round of 16

  • 20.06.2024 [10:35]

Scotland held to 1-1 draw with Switzerland in EURO 2024

  • 20.06.2024 [09:59]

Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29"

  • 19.06.2024 [22:51]

Turkish defense firm Havelsan expands global reach with advanced defense, civil solutions

  • 19.06.2024 [22:48]

European Union issues joint press release on 5th EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue

  • 19.06.2024 [22:42]

Albania draw 2 - 2 with Croatia with late equalizer

  • 19.06.2024 [22:41]

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone

  • 19.06.2024 [21:19]

Foreign Ministry: Instead of provocations and ideas full of political manipulation against Azerbaijan, Armenia must contribute to peace process

  • 19.06.2024 [20:37]

Baku-hosted High-Level Meeting features discussions on balancing, mitigation, adaptation and resilience

  • 19.06.2024 [18:11]

Japanese firm develops material for batteries with 100-times higher energy density

  • 19.06.2024 [17:01]

Azerbaijani junior weightlifter becomes European champion

  • 19.06.2024 [15:46]

High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” continued with panel sessions

  • 19.06.2024 [15:39]

Opening ceremony of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” held in Baku VIDEO

  • 19.06.2024 [15:17]

UN Under-Secretary-General: Our humanity is at the brink of a disaster because of inaction and climate

  • 19.06.2024 [13:08]

Hikmet Hajıyev: Azerbaijan is among the countries most severely affected by global landmine problem

  • 19.06.2024 [13:00]

Assistant to the President: France's policy of militarization will serve to embolden revanchist forces within Armenia VIDEO

  • 19.06.2024 [12:40]

Hikmet Hajıyev: France's policy in the South Caucasus does not contribute in any way to advancing the peace agenda

  • 19.06.2024 [12:23]

Azerbaijani President: COP29 to be held in Baku will see the talks on agreeing upon a new collective quantified goal on climate finance post-2025

  • 19.06.2024 [10:38]

President: Azerbaijan spares no effort to ensure positive outcomes for the sake of our planet’s future

  • 19.06.2024 [10:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Nizami Ganjavi International Center swiftly gained immense relevance and confidence in a short span of time

  • 19.06.2024 [10:26]

President: Addressing challenges faced by the Small Island Developing States will be among priority issues on our COP29 Presidency agenda

  • 19.06.2024 [10:20]

To the participants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed “Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future” organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center

  • 19.06.2024 [10:06]

Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in EURO 2024 Group F opener

  • 18.06.2024 [22:25]