ECONOMY
Oil prices down in world markets
Baku, June 22, AZERTAC
Global oil markets experienced a decline in prices.
The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $0.47 to trade at $85.24, while the price of Light crude oil on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.56 to stand at $80.73.
