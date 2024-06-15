Shusha hosts discussions on party diplomacy as a new dialogue platform

Shusha, June 15, AZERTAC

The second panel session on the theme "Unity of shared values and modernity: party diplomacy as a new dialogue platform" was held as part of the international conference on "Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) in Shusha.

Addressing the session, moderator - member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, head of Türkiye-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group Shamil Ayrim said he was glad to visit Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh and the cultural center of the country again. "It has become a good tradition to hold conferences dedicated to the Shusha Declaration in this land every year," he underlined.

Shamil Ayrim congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Salvation Day. He mentioned that the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored, adding that the national flag is waving across the entire country.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov noted that one of the most important factors determining the existence and development of the ancient Turkic world and individual Turkic peoples, Turkic countries, which are part of this world, is perhaps the shared values, the ideology of Turkism, which they have been cherishing until today.

Noting that 2020 was a landmark year not only for Azerbaijan, but for the Turkic world as a whole, the NAP Deputy Chairman reminded that the lands of Karabakh was liberated by the victorious Azerbaijan Army from the 30-year-long occupation, the territorial integrity of the country was restored, and historical injustice was ended.

He also underscored the special role of brotherly Türkiye that has provided great political support to Azerbaijan in achieving the glorious Victory in the second Karabakh war.

Chairman of the National Unity Party, Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ünal Üstel said that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has become a power center that member countries can fully rely on.

Highlighting the relations between Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus, Ünal Üstel emphasized that the two countries have made important efforts towards the cooperation, adding that the relations are growing stronger.

Deputy Chairman of the AK Party for foreign relations, member of the TBMM Zafer Sirakaya stated that in an era of increasing conflicts and instability in the world and relentlessly accelerating global competition, more than ever we, as the Turkic world, need to strengthen the ties among us.

Attila Tilki, member of the Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union Party, Head of the Hungarian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group, spoke about the recent presidential elections in his country, the ongoing Ukraine war, as well as the double standards of the European Union and PACE.

Attila Tilki also congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful implementation of the reconstruction and restoration works in the liberated areas.