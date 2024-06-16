Azerbaijan Army positions in Nakhchivan direction were once again subjected to fire

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

On June 16, at 00:50, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Bardzruni settlement of Yeghegnadzor region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Shada settlement of Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

According to the press-service of the Defense Ministry, Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.