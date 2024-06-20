Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for military and technical cooperation

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Director General Agil Gurbanov is on a visit to the Republic of Italy, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

As part of the visit, the Director General met with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy Guido Crosetto.

The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijani-Italian relations are based on strategic partnership, and discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres.

During the meeting, the sides also held a detailed exchange of views on joint projects and a number of other issues.