MILITARY
Azerbaijan, Italy explore prospects for military and technical cooperation
Baku, June 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense, Director General Agil Gurbanov is on a visit to the Republic of Italy, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.
As part of the visit, the Director General met with Minister of Defense of the Republic of Italy Guido Crosetto.
The meeting emphasized that Azerbaijani-Italian relations are based on strategic partnership, and discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres.
During the meeting, the sides also held a detailed exchange of views on joint projects and a number of other issues.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Malaysian news portal publishes article headlined "Azerbaijan and COP29"
- 19.06.2024 [22:51]
Albania draw 2 - 2 with Croatia with late equalizer
- 19.06.2024 [22:41]
Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs talk over phone
- 19.06.2024 [21:19]
Azerbaijani junior weightlifter becomes European champion
- 19.06.2024 [15:46]
Türkiye beat Georgia 3-1 in EURO 2024 Group F opener
- 18.06.2024 [22:25]
Hungarian parliamentarians visit Aghdam
- 18.06.2024 [17:43]
Boston Celtics beat Dallas Mavericks to win NBA finals
- 18.06.2024 [16:29]
5.9-magnitude quake hits Northern Peru - GFZ
- 18.06.2024 [14:41]
France beat Austria 1-0 thanks to own goal in EURO 2024 Group D match
- 18.06.2024 [12:02]
Baku hosts Forecasting Healthy Futures Global Summit
- 18.06.2024 [11:56]
Slovakia shock Belgium with 1-0 win in Group E match of EURO 2024
- 18.06.2024 [10:17]
Romania hammer Ukraine 3-0 in Group E clash of EURO 2024
- 17.06.2024 [22:57]
Türkiye aims to transport 236.6M passengers by air this year
- 17.06.2024 [16:32]
England hang on to beat Serbia 1-0 with Bellingham header
- 17.06.2024 [12:23]
No winner in Group C showdown between Denmark, Slovenia
- 17.06.2024 [11:49]
Netherlands beat Poland 2-1 in Group D match at EURO 2024
- 17.06.2024 [11:34]
Azerbaijan chovgan team becomes world champion
- 16.06.2024 [18:27]
Event held on anniversary of Military Publishing House
- 16.06.2024 [18:10]
Release of the Press Service of the President
- 16.06.2024 [14:36]
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Eid al-Adha
- 16.06.2024 [11:28]
Spain defeat Croatia 3-0 in Group B game at EURO 2024
- 15.06.2024 [23:44]
President Ilham Aliyev shared post on Eid al-Adha
- 15.06.2024 [21:40]
Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on National Salvation Day
- 15.06.2024 [21:21]
Switzerland beat Hungary 3-1 in Group A match of EURO 2024
- 15.06.2024 [20:24]
Shusha hosts discussions on party diplomacy as a new dialogue platform
- 15.06.2024 [19:33]
Chinese military delegation continues visit to Azerbaijan
- 15.06.2024 [17:02]