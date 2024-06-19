Hikmet Hajıyev: France's policy in the South Caucasus does not contribute in any way to advancing the peace agenda

Baku, June 19, AZERTAC

"We do not consider France's policy in the South Caucasus effective. It is a harmful policy because it does not contribute in any way to advancing the peace agenda in the South Caucasus region," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said during an interview with journalists.

Hajiyev emphasized that France's policy of militarization in the region poses a serious threat, particularly at a time when Azerbaijan and Armenia are engaged in normalization processes. He highlighted that France's actions seriously undermine the normalization process in the light of the delimitation of borders on April 19, the previous joint statement by the two countries' supreme bodies and the serious steps towards peace-oriented transformation of the South Caucasus region.