Event held on anniversary of Military Publishing House

Baku, June 16, AZERTAC

Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijan Army hosted an event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Military Publishing House of the Defense Ministry.

According to press-service of the Defense Ministry, the event was attended by the officers of the Main Department for Personnel, the staff of the press organs of the Defense Ministry and other visitors.

The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and playing the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan by military orchestra.

Chief of the Main Department for Personnel, Major General Mushfig Mammadov greeted the participants and congratulated the staff on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Military Publishing House and Gurban Bayram.

Chief of the Main Department spoke about the history of the press body, its development path and the tasks it accomplished during the Patriotic War. He noted that the Military Publishing House is equipped with modern technical equipment for publishing all types of materials.

During the event, servicemen and civilian workers, who contributed to the progress of the Military Publishing House and performed their duties properly, were awarded.

Then, a video about the 30th anniversary of the Military Publishing House was shown.

The event ended with a concert program of the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov.