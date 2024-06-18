COP29 Green Zone Expression of Interest portal is now open for exhibitors and partners

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

Preparations are well under way to ensure a successful and impactful COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 11 to 22 November, 2024. In addition to facilitating the participation of the national delegations in the conference’s Blue Zone, the Green Zone at COP29 has been declared open for applications. Organisations can now submit expressions of interest to participate in the Green Zone, providing them with opportunities for collaboration, sponsorship, and exhibitions at COP29.

The Green Zone, managed by the COP29 Presidency, will work to broaden the experience of visitors to the world’s most important climate conference and to encourage dialogue on climate change. It will act as a collaborative platform for organisations committed to combating climate change, enabling them to share experiences, innovative ideas and solutions to advance climate action with global stakeholders. The Green Zone will also facilitate collaboration between state and non-state actors, serving as a space to unite state actors and the private sector, governments, authorised UN bodies, intergovernmental organisations, non-governmental organisations, academic circles, artists, and civil society around shared climate goals.

The space will be turned into a truly dynamic hub on climate change this November, focused on developing global climate action initiatives and promoting real solutions to climate change through interactive exhibitions, conferences, seminars, and panel discussions, as well as creative art installations, cultural events, and performances. The Green Zone will be located a very short distance from the Blue Zone around Baku Stadium. It has been designed to provide accessible and inclusive conditions for all participants to work together. It will be open to a broad section of society interested in tackling climate change and its impacts on communities.

The www.cop29greenzone.com online platform has been launched to manage the Green Zone efficiently, and to provide stakeholders with genuinely worthwhile opportunities to contribute to climate action. Organisations can easily find information about different proposals for collaboration and participation in the conference via the portal. The portal provides all relevant information to potential partners, including details about the pavilions in the Green Zone, exhibition format, and the COP29 Presidency’s climate action initiatives. The portal can also allocate places in the generous exhibition space to meet organisations’ different technical requirements and allow them to display innovative approaches and technologies.

Those interested in representation in the Green Zone can submit their official applications via the platform. Applications are open until 10 July 2024. Participants may address any queries about the Green Zone to the following email address [email protected]