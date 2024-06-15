Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulates people of Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of June 15 - the National Salvation Day as he shared a post on his official X account.

“I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on June 15 - the National Salvation Day of dear Azerbaijan. I extend my greetings and love to all my Azerbaijani brothers. Long live Azerbaijan!”