Shusha-hosted conference features panel session on "Turkic World-2040: a conceptual vision of the future"

Shusha, June 15, AZERTAC

Shusha hosted a panel session on the theme "Turkic World-2040: a conceptual vision of the future" as part of the international conference "Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

The session was moderated by Samad Seyidov, the Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

In his remarks, Samad Seyidov noted that the institution established in 2009 was rebranded under the name the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in 2021 thanks to the strategic and conceptual vision.

Aygün Attar, member of the Security and Foreign Policy Council under the President of Türkiye, Chairman of the Board of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation and Solidarity Foundation, highlighted the importance of the Shusha Declaration signed between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, describing this document as one of the factors strengthening the unity between the OTS member states.

Kairat Osmonaliev, Kyrgyzstan's Acting Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said that the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) occupies a special place as a full-fledged regional international organization that has become a recognized factor in world politics.

Noting that his country has always consistently and actively supported the strengthening of the principles of integration in the Turkic world, Kairat Osmonaliev underlined the importance of today's conference in terms of developing prospects for cooperation between the OTS member states.

Secretary General of the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry Adem Kula mentioned that expanding economic cooperation between members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and countries represented as observers in the organization, supporting trade and investment relations, improving transport infrastructure are among the main goals for the future.

Nuri Aksu, the project manager of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, described the "Turkic World Vision - 2040" document adopted at the Istanbul Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as a "Road map," saying: "We are confidently moving towards our 2040 goals in accordance with the Road map."

Congratulating the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holidays, the project manager also provided insights into the activities of TURKSOY, OTS, Turkic Academy and other Turkish organizations.