Spain defeat Croatia 3-0 in Group B game at EURO 2024

Baku, June 15, AZERTAC

Spain defeated Croatia 3-0 in the Group B clash at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship (EURO 2024) on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata netted with a low shot after breaking the offside trap in the 29th minute at Olympiastadion.

Just three minutes later, Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz scored another one with an accurate low shot, after eliminating several defenders with his good dribbling.

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol missed chance to score in the mouth of the goal in the 41st minute.

Veteran Spanish defender Dani Carvajal tallied another one in the 47th minute, before the end of the first half, evaluating young star Yamine Lamal's cross.

Rodri's challenge on Bruno Petkovic caused a penalty kick to Croatia in the 78th minute. Despite Spanish goalie Simon saved the initial penalty kick of Perkovic, he scored in the second attempt but the referee later cancelled the spot kick after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check and the game continued as 3-0.

Spain climb to the top spot of Group A with 3 points, while Croatia fall to the 4th spot with zero points.