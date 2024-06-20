Two Azerbaijani Para powerlifters ready for action in World Cup 2024

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Para powerlifters will prove their mettle at the World Cup 2024 to take place in Tbilisi, Georgia, to qualify for Paris 2024.

Parvin Mammadov (49kg) and Jeyhun Mahmudov (54kg) are gearing to represent Azerbaijan in the competition.

Overall, a total of 313 athletes from 66 nations will be up in action this weekend aiming to improve their Paralympic rankings one last time, making it the most competitive fields ahead of the Games.

The World Cup will run until June 26.