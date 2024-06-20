Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers clinched medals at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024 in Kazan, Russia.

Ziya Babashov (63 kg) and Tavakkul Haziyev (67 kg) grabbed silver medals.

Tuncay Vazirzade (82 kg), Mahammad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) and Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg) claimed bronze medals in the Kazan multisport competition.