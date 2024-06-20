SPORTS
Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers claim medals in BRICS Sports Games 2024
Baku, June 20, AZERTAC
Two more Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers clinched medals at BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024 in Kazan, Russia.
Ziya Babashov (63 kg) and Tavakkul Haziyev (67 kg) grabbed silver medals.
Tuncay Vazirzade (82 kg), Mahammad Ahmadiyev (97 kg) and Sarkhan Mammadov (130 kg) claimed bronze medals in the Kazan multisport competition.
