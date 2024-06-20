Fourteen Azerbaijani chess players aim for 'medal rush' in FIDE World Cup 2024

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani U8-10-12 chess players will demonstrate their prowess in the FIDE World Cup 2024 set to be held in Batumi, Georgia on June 23.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on fourteen chess players.

The competition will run until July 3.

The World Cup under 8, 10, 12 will be organized first time. The competition will welcome 48 players in each age group. The competition will be organized in 2 stages.