SPORTS
Azerbaijani weightlifter shines in European championships
Baku, June 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani weightlifter Aslan Amiraslanov garnered three gold medals at the EWF European Youth & Under 15 Championships 2024 held in Thessaloniki, Greece.
He mounted the highest step on the podium by lifting 114kg in the snatch and 140kg in the clean and jerk events in the 89kg weight category, respectively.
His total lift of 254kg (114kg+140kg) earned him his third gold medal of the championships.
The competition with nearly 415 athletes in action will run until June 23.
