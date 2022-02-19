Baku, February 19, AZERTAC Judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev has added a second gold to Azerbaijan`s medal haul at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2022 in Israel. He defeated Serbian Nemanja Majdov in the 90kg final.

AZERTAG.AZ : Judoka Mehdiyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at Tel Aviv Grand Slam 2022

