Judoka Mehdiyev bags Azerbaijan`s second gold at Zagreb Grand Prix 2021

Baku, September 27, AZERTAC Judoka Mammadali Mehdiyev has added a second gold to Azerbaijan`s medal haul at Zagreb Grand Prix 2021 in Croatia. He sealed the medal thanks to a victory over Georgian Luka Maisuradze in the 90kg final.

